Home / Companies / News / HyFun Foods targets ₹1,500 crore revenue in FY26, aims IPO by 2028

HyFun Foods targets ₹1,500 crore revenue in FY26, aims IPO by 2028

The company stated that the funds raised through the IPO will be used to support ongoing expansion efforts to fully tap into the growth potential of the business

French fries
Photo: Pexels
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahmedabad-based HyFun Foods, a leading producer of frozen potato products including French fries, expects to generate approximately ₹1,500 crore in revenue in the current financial year (FY).
 
The company is also planning an initial public offering (IPO) by 2028.
 
According to Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haresh Karamchandani, along with Executive Director Kamlesh Karamchandani, domestic demand for frozen foods is poised to grow significantly, supported in part by a reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) on processed foods. The frozen food segment is projected to contribute nearly half of HyFun Foods’ revenue in the coming years, up from the current 30 per cent.
 
“There is a growing demand for our products in both domestic and international markets. Once we commence supplies from our new facility, we will begin preparations for an IPO, aiming to tap the capital markets by 2028,” the company told news agency PTI.
 
The company stated that proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund ongoing expansion efforts and fully harness the business’s growth potential.
 
HyFun Foods is currently setting up a high-capacity production line for frozen French fries, alongside a specialised frozen potato line, which is expected to be among the largest of its kind in Asia.
 
Beyond exports, the company serves a wide range of sales channels, including food service, hotels, restaurants, cafés, catering, and the retail consumer segment.
 
For its export business, HyFun Foods is targeting markets in Southeast Asia, West Asia, and the Far East. “These regions previously relied heavily on imports from Europe and the US, but India is now emerging as a viable alternative supplier,” the company added.
 
“With the combination of domestic growth and international expansion, we expect overall sales to reach around ₹1,500 crore this year,” the company said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

Elon Musk's $1 trn pay plan faces pushback from investors, state officials

BSNL to upgrade all 4G towers to 5G within 8 months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Road contracts need quality-first revamp, says Suraksha Group's Valia

Uco Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank record 16-17% increase in loan in Q2

Topics :IPOStock MarketfoodInitial coin offering

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story