Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai Motor Q4 results: Profit slips 4% to ₹1,583 cr, dividend declared

Hyundai Motor Q4 results: Profit slips 4% to ₹1,583 cr, dividend declared

Hyundai Motor India Q4 FY25: The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹21 per share (210% of the face value of ₹10 per share)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India, registered a 4 per cent drop in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Profit after tax (PAT) for the Q4 FY25 stood at ₹1,583 crore compared to ₹1,649 crore reported in the year-ago period.
 
Sequentially, however, the South Korean automaker's net profit zoomed 40 per cent from ₹1,124 crore.
 
Standalone revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at ₹17,562 crore, up 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹17,132 crore, and up 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹16,241.5 crore.
 
Hyundai's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose slightly to ₹2,533 crore, while the Ebitda margin decreased to 14.1 per cent in Q4 FY25, down from 14.3 per cent in Q4 FY24.
 
The company reported its highest-ever domestic SUV contribution at 68.5 per cent, driven by strong demand in both urban and rural markets. "CRETA maintained its undisputed leadership with over 30 per cent market share in the midsize SUV segment," the company said in an exchange filing. 

Hyundai Motor India Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹17,562 crore, up 2.5 per cent 
Net Profit: ₹1,583 crore, down 4 per cent
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹19.47 (basic and diluted)
 

Hyundai India Q4 consolidated results

On a consolidated basis, Hyundai India reported a net profit of ₹1,614 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, showing a decline of almost 4 per cent from ₹1,677 crore in Q4 FY24. The company’s revenue from operations, however, increased by 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching ₹17,940 crore for the quarter. 
 

Hyundai Motor India full financial year result

For the full financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the automaker net profit, on a standalone basis, dropped 7.7 per cent to ₹5,492 crore, compared to ₹5,954 crore reported at the end of the previous year. Revenue from operations slipped marginally by 1.3 per cent to ₹66,423 crore from ₹67,299 crore reported for FY24.  Commenting on the results, Hyundai India’s Managing Director Unsoo Kim said, “FY25 business performance demonstrates our ability to navigate the tides by responding quickly to the ever-changing customer aspirations.” He attributed the success to the launch of key products like the CRETA Electric and Alcazar FL, along with seamless updates across segments, which helped Hyundai maintain a competitive edge.  “Hyundai’s strong brand presence in key global emerging markets enabled us to endure headwinds and sustain export volumes during the year,” he said. “We remain cautiously optimistic on domestic demand outlook in the near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments,” he said. While Hyundai expects its domestic growth in FY26 to be in line with industry estimates of low single-digit growth, it is targeting 7-8 per cent volume growth in exports, fueled by its brand equity in key emerging markets. 

Hyundai Motor India FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹5,492 crore, down 7.7 per cent  Net Profit: ₹5,492 crore, down 1.3 per cent  EPS: ₹67.59 (basic and diluted) 

 

Hyundai India announces launches for FY30

Kim on Friday also announced the company’s product launch plans for the coming years. 
“We are excited to announce an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including refreshments) by FY30, comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs,” he stated. The company also plans to introduce new eco-friendly powertrains, including hybrids, as part of its "forward-looking strategy".
  The Hyundai India MD expressed confidence that this extensive launch pipeline, combined with expanded capacity at Hyundai’s Pune plant, will provide “great impetus to continue our growth story in India.”
 

Hyundai India dividend

Hyundai Motors' board has recommended a dividend of ₹21 per share (210 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share), subject to shareholder approval.
   

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

