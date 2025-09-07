Home / Companies / News / LNJ GreenPET partners with Sumitomo Corp to create r-PET value chain

LNJ GreenPET partners with Sumitomo Corp to create r-PET value chain

The MoU lays out a collaboration covering commercial development, raw material sourcing, marketing, and possible investments for the company's upcoming r-PET project

handshake deal merger
As part of the partnership, the two firms will carry out a thorough market study of India’s r-PET sector, covering market sizing, customer segmentation, technical evaluations, supply chain benchmarking, and regulatory feasibility. Representative Picture
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LNJ GreenPET on Sunday said it has signed an initial agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to form a strategic partnership in India’s recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector.
 
The MoU lays out collaboration covering commercial development, raw material sourcing, marketing, and possible investments for the company’s upcoming r-PET project.
 
"This MoU is a significant step towards strengthening India's circular economy ecosystem. By combining Sumitomo Corporation's expertise with our vision, we aim to create a robust r-PET value chain that addresses both domestic and global demand for sustainable packaging solutions," said Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group.
 
"This collaboration allows us to combine our global experience with LNJ GreenPET's local expertise to support the development of a strong economy," said Yutaka Takamura, general manager, Green Chemical SBU.
 
What is recycled polyethylene terephthalate
 
R-PET is plastic recovered from post-consumer or industrial waste, cleaned and processed, typically by mechanical recycling or chemical recycling, into material that can be reused for bottles, packaging, textiles, and other products.
 
It preserves many of PET’s useful properties, reduces demand for virgin fossil feedstock, and lowers waste and greenhouse gas emissions. However, its quality can be affected by contamination and repeated mechanical recycling, and food-contact use requires specific cleaning and regulatory certification.
 
Research partnership
 
As part of the partnership, the two firms will carry out a thorough market study of India’s r-PET sector, covering market sizing, customer segmentation, technical evaluations, supply chain benchmarking, and regulatory feasibility.
 
The findings will guide planning until LNJ GreenPET begins commercial production in 2026. During the pre-production phase, Sumitomo will help source interim r-PET flakes from Southeast Asia and other global markets.
 
Commercial ties
 
The companies will also work together on pre-marketing initiatives, customer outreach, and building sales channels for both domestic and overseas markets.
 
The partnership reinforces LNJ GreenPET’s commitment to rolling out large-scale recycling solutions in India. It aligns with national sustainability goals and will help cut plastic waste by using advanced technologies and international partnerships.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JAL bid: Vedanta offers ₹4,000 cr upfront payment, rest over 5-6 years

Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

India could be LinkedIn's top market in 2-3 yrs: Country head Pattabiraman

BPCL's ₹1 trn refinery project in Andhra gets EAC nod to prepare ToR

Topics :plasticrecycling

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story