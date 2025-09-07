LNJ GreenPET partners with Sumitomo Corp to create r-PET value chain

LNJ GreenPET on Sunday said it has signed an initial agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to form a strategic partnership in India’s recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector.

The MoU lays out collaboration covering commercial development, raw material sourcing, marketing, and possible investments for the company’s upcoming r-PET project.

"This MoU is a significant step towards strengthening India's circular economy ecosystem. By combining Sumitomo Corporation's expertise with our vision, we aim to create a robust r-PET value chain that addresses both domestic and global demand for sustainable packaging solutions," said Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group.

"This collaboration allows us to combine our global experience with LNJ GreenPET's local expertise to support the development of a strong economy," said Yutaka Takamura, general manager, Green Chemical SBU.

What is recycled polyethylene terephthalate R-PET is plastic recovered from post-consumer or industrial waste, cleaned and processed, typically by mechanical recycling or chemical recycling, into material that can be reused for bottles, packaging, textiles, and other products. It preserves many of PET’s useful properties, reduces demand for virgin fossil feedstock, and lowers waste and greenhouse gas emissions. However, its quality can be affected by contamination and repeated mechanical recycling, and food-contact use requires specific cleaning and regulatory certification. Research partnership As part of the partnership, the two firms will carry out a thorough market study of India’s r-PET sector, covering market sizing, customer segmentation, technical evaluations, supply chain benchmarking, and regulatory feasibility.