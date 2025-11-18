iBUS, Rustomjee join hands to build digitally ready, future-proof homes

iBUS, a digital infrastructure solutions provider, has tied up with Rustomjee, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, to create digitally empowered residential environments across Rustomjee’s portfolio in Mumbai.

What will iBUS deliver as part of the partnership?

As part of this partnership, iBUS will design and deliver robust, scalable, and technologically advanced digital infrastructure to support high-quality digital connectivity for residents, guests and service providers, the firm noted.

“This infrastructure will incorporate best-in-class radio frequency and fibre network architecture to ensure consistent coverage and capacity, compliance-focused deployment aligned to regulatory and safety frameworks, and future-ready platforms capable of supporting emerging technologies, including 5G-ready DAS and GPON-based FTTH networks,” it added.

How does the collaboration strengthen Rustomjee’s digital ecosystem? With this association, iBUS aims to serve as Rustomjee’s trusted technology partner by bringing together deep technical and domain expertise in neutral host and digital connectivity solutions, strong programme and execution governance for multi-site rollout, and proven credibility demonstrated through successful engagements across marquee real estate, enterprise and public infrastructure projects. Pankaj Tambe, vice-president and business head – mobility, said, “Digital connectivity has become a foundational utility within modern living environments. We are pleased to collaborate with Rustomjee to define and deliver digital infrastructure that enhances everyday experiences for residents. Our shared vision is to create intelligent, resilient and future-proof spaces, backed by reliable, high-performance networks.”