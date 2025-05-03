ICAI likely to complete review of Gensol, BluSmart financials in 6 months

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI is likely to complete the review of the financial statements of crisis-hit Gensol Engineering Ltd and BluSmart Mobility in six months, according to officials.

ICAI's Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) is reviewing the financial statements of the two companies for the financial year 2023-24.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) officials on Saturday said the review of the financial statements is expected to be completed in six months.

Gensol Engineering has come under the regulatory scanner for alleged fund diversions and governance lapses, with regulator Sebi, last week, barring the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations. BluSmart Mobility, which offers ride-hailing services, is promoted by Anmol Singh Jaggi.

FRRB conducts the review of financial statements of companies to assess compliance with Accounting Standards, Standards on Auditing, Schedule II and III of the Companies Act, 2013, among others.

Also, FRRB assesses compliance with various guidance notes on accounting and auditing, and master circulars/directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In case serious accounting irregularities are found in the financial statements, the matter will be referred to ICAI's Director Discipline for a detailed probe and also to the relevant regulatory bodies.

Sebi's order on April 15 came against the Gensol promoters amid accusations of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly-listed company Gensol Engineering for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

On April 21, the Corporate Affairs Ministry told PTI that it would take necessary action in the Gensol Engineering matter after examining market regulator Sebi's order against the company.