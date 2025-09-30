Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank served GST demand notice of ₹216 crore by tax authorities

ICICI Bank served GST demand notice of ₹216 crore by tax authorities

ICICI Bank said, on September 29, 2025, it received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) under section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 from Additional Commissioner of CGST

ICICI Bank
While the bank is in litigation (including writ petition) on a similar issue raised in orders/SCNs in the past, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported, it said. (I
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 216.27 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 29, 2025, it received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) under section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 from Additional Commissioner of CGST, Mumbai East Commissionerate raising GST demand amounting to Rs 216.27 crore on services provided by the bank to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts.

While the bank is in litigation (including writ petition) on a similar issue raised in orders/SCNs in the past, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported, it said.

The bank will file a reply to the said SCN within the prescribed timelines, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED conducts searches at Reliance Infrastructure premises in Fema probe

Premium

Weight-loss drug Ozempic receives CDSCO approval for India launch

Optiemus Infra, Ordinary Theory form joint venture for enterprise hardware

TaMo invests ₹120 cr in Freight Tiger, raises total commitment to ₹270 cr

CCI approves Saudi Arabian PIF's bid for majority stake in Olam Agri

Topics :Company NewsGSTICICI Bank

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story