Optiemus Infra, Ordinary Theory form joint venture for enterprise hardware

The joint venture will focus on creating smart enterprise hardware solutions spanning payments, retail, logistics, and AI

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
"We are delighted to join hands with Optiemus, a recognised leader in India's electronics manufacturing sector. Together, we will introduce innovative, secure, and scalable fintech and smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, proudly developed and manufactured in India, to accelerate the growth of the country's digital economy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Electronics manufacturing services firm Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC USA have announced to set up a joint venture for manufacturing, market development, and sales of smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

The joint venture will focus on creating smart enterprise hardware solutions spanning payments, retail, logistics, and AI.

This partnership with Ordinary Theory LLC excites us as it will help us further strengthen our world-class manufacturing capabilities for Smart Enterprise Hardware & Industrial Solutions of today and tomorrow. These products will also support the rapidly growing fintech, logistics, retail and AI space, where we aim to play a pivotal role, Optiemus Infracom, Chairman, Ashok Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

Optiemus will own a majority stake in the joint venture.

"We are delighted to join hands with Optiemus, a recognised leader in India's electronics manufacturing sector. Together, we will introduce innovative, secure, and scalable fintech and smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, proudly developed and manufactured in India, to accelerate the growth of the country's digital economy, Ordinary Theory LLC, CEO, Shen Tianzhou, said.

Under the pact between the two companies, Ordinary Theory brings end-to-end innovation delivering cutting-edge hardware and software for payments, logistics, retail, and AI while Optiemus will leverage its world-class production facilities in India to deliver robust, high-quality devices.

The venture will support the rapid digital transformation underway in India and globally, offering locally manufactured smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions that the firms claim will serve as reliable alternatives to international products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsOptiemus Infracomjoint ventures in IndiaMarkets

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

