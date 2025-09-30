TaMo invests ₹120 cr in Freight Tiger, raises total commitment to ₹270 cr

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will invest an additional Rs 120 crore in digital freight platform Freight Commerce Solutions, following which it is expected to hold between 42 and 46 per cent in the company.

The investment comprises Rs 120 crore in Freight Commerce Solutions, commonly known as Freight Tiger, through subscription of Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares, and an additional Rs 14 crore for acquiring 49,500 equity shares from existing shareholders. Following the transaction, Tata Motors is expected to hold between 42 and 46 per cent stake in Freight Tiger on a fully diluted basis.

Tata Motors had invested Rs 150 crore in Freight Tiger in October 2023. With this, the total investment in the company has risen to Rs 270 crore, indicating a deeper collaboration between India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and the digital logistics platform. The fresh capital will support Freight Tiger’s AI-powered solutions to improve operational efficiency, provide actionable business intelligence, and streamline back-office workflows.

The company has continued to scale its platform and now works with some of India’s largest companies in steel, cement, FMCG, automotive, building construction products and e-commerce/quick-commerce, including Saint-Gobain, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Amul, Birla Pivot, Apollo Tyres, and Zepto. TV Swaminathan, Vice President and Head of Digital Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “With this investment, we are not just funding technology — we are fundamentally reimagining logistics through artificial intelligence. Freight Tiger’s advanced AI capabilities will create India’s first truly integrated logistics ecosystem. This is not incremental change — it is about building a unified digital backbone that will transform how freight moves across our nation.”

“Our enhanced investment reaffirms Tata Motors’ commitment to not only powering India’s logistics infrastructure but also shaping its digital future by enabling smarter, more connected, and customer-centric freight operations for businesses and consumers,” he added. In Q4 2025, Freight Tiger is set to launch several AI-powered innovations, including the Vehicle Supply Density Platform, Next-Generation Dispatch Planning and Procurement Module, and Integrated Freight Desk, along with making key leadership hires to support its next phase of growth. According to regulatory filings, Freight Tiger reported revenue from operations of Rs 26.6 crore in FY25, up from Rs 17.8 crore in FY24 and Rs 18.9 crore in FY23.