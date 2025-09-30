Home / Companies / News / CCI approves Saudi Arabian PIF's bid for majority stake in Olam Agri

CCI approves Saudi Arabian PIF's bid for majority stake in Olam Agri

Public Investment Fund (PIF), through its investment arm SALIC, is acquiring a stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. PIF has assets under management of more than $925 billion

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) is focused on farming and procurement, as well as importing commodities into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF's proposal to acquire a majority stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd.

Public Investment Fund (PIF), through its investment arm SALIC, is acquiring a stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. PIF has assets under management of more than $ 925 billion.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of SALIC's proposed indirect acquisition of 44.58 per cent and up to 64.57 per cent of the issued share capital of Olam Agri," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) is focused on farming and procurement, as well as importing commodities into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is present in India through LT Foods Ltd, wherein the investment arm owned a 9.22 per cent stake in the FMCG firm, which owns the 'Daawat' brand of basmati rice.

"Commission approves the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company's proposed indirect acquisition of 44.58 per cent and up to 64.57 per cent of the issued share capital of Olam Agri Holdings Ltd," the regulator said.

In December 2022, SALIC acquired a 35.43 per cent stake in Olam Agri.

Singapore-based Olam Agri mainly operates as a merchant and processor of agricultural goods. In India, Olam Agri undertakes the sales of various agri-commodities at the wholesale level, but retails only basmati rice.

After completion of the stake sale, Olam Agri will become a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of SALIC.

In February this year, SALIC entered into an agreement to increase its ownership stake in Olam Agri from 35.4 per cent to 80.01 per cent for $ 1.78 billion.

The transaction also provides SALIC with a call option to acquire the remaining 19.99 per cent within three years. This investment will strengthen SALIC's ability to enhance global commodity supply chains and add value to its subsidiary companies.

"The full acquisition agreement of Olam Agri aligns with SALIC's strategic objectives of diversifying sources of essential commodities, strengthening supply chain integration, and enhancing logistical efficiency across its local and international investments.

"Furthermore, this acquisition underscores SALIC's ambition to secure a key position in the global grains sector," Sulaiman AlRumaih, Group Chief Executive Officer of SALIC, said.

In 2023, Olam Agri generated volumes in excess of 39 million metric tonnes, revenues of SGD 31.3 billion and earnings before interest and tax of SGD 967.7 million.

Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get approval from the CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS SCS North America targets $500 mn revenue, opens Iowa facility

Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Premium

Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

Jindal Power gets CCI nod to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates

Balaji Wafers' stake sale plan on hold amid weak response from PE investors

Topics :Company NewsacquisitionCompetition Commission of India

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story