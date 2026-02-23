Olectra Greentech bags LoI for 1,085 e-buses under PM E-drive scheme

Olectra Greentech on Monday said it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) for 1,085 electric buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) under the PM E-drive initiative, marking one of the largest electric bus deployments planned for Hyderabad.

The LoI — a preliminary document indicating the buyer’s intention to place a formal order — has been issued by TGSRTC through Evey Trans Private Limited under the PM E-drive programme.

The PM E-drive initiative for e-buses is being implemented by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a Union government entity that coordinates large-scale procurement of electric buses for state transport corporations.