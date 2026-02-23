Associate Sponsors

Olectra Greentech bags LoI for 1,085 e-buses under PM E-drive scheme

The LoI - a preliminary document indicating the buyer's intention to place a formal order - has been issued by TGSRTC through Evey Trans Private Limited under the PM E-drive programme

Olectra Greentech bus
Olectra said its buses will be deployed in Hyderabad to strengthen the city’s shift towards cleaner public mobility. For this order, Olectra will supply 12-metre low-floor buses in both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC variants. (File photo)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
Olectra Greentech on Monday said it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) for 1,085 electric buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) under the PM E-drive initiative, marking one of the largest electric bus deployments planned for Hyderabad.
 
The LoI — a preliminary document indicating the buyer’s intention to place a formal order — has been issued by TGSRTC through Evey Trans Private Limited under the PM E-drive programme.
 
The PM E-drive initiative for e-buses is being implemented by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a Union government entity that coordinates large-scale procurement of electric buses for state transport corporations.
 
Olectra said its buses will be deployed in Hyderabad to strengthen the city’s shift towards cleaner public mobility. For this order, Olectra will supply 12-metre low-floor buses in both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC variants.
 
A low-floor configuration allows easier boarding and alighting, especially for elderly and differently abled passengers. Olectra’s buses in Hyderabad will feature front and rear air suspension systems, a technology that uses air-filled bags instead of conventional steel springs to improve ride comfort and stability.
 
According to the company, it has deployed over 3,600 electric vehicles across the country and has an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles.
Topics :TelanganatransportElectric bus

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

