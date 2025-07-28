Home / Companies / News / LIC inks $1 billion in bond derivatives as hedging gains traction

LIC inks $1 billion in bond derivatives as hedging gains traction

LIC's FRA deals with Wall Street banks mark 38% of recent trades, as India's largest insurer adapts to market risk and rising bond demand amid equity losses

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
LIC signs $1 billion in forward rate agreements with global banks amid market volatility, marking a sharp uptick in its bond derivatives activity. | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has signed $1 billion worth of forward rate agreements (FRAs) with major Wall Street banks, marking a major push into bond derivatives.
 
The move reflects the insurer’s growing use of hedging tools as it looks to protect long-term returns amid rising market volatility and falling equity valuations.
 

What’s the latest

According to a Bloomberg report, LIC has entered into FRA contracts with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp, locking in future bond yields to guard against declining interest rates.
 
The $1 billion in FRA deals represents a sharp increase in LIC’s derivatives activity, accounting for 38 per cent of the $2.6 billion cleared in India since May.
 

Numbers game

LIC FRA deal value: $1 billion
Share of total FRA trades since May: 38 per cent
LIC asset base: $630 billion
Loss in equity portfolio (Jun 30–Jul 25): ₹46,000 crore
Portfolio value drop: ₹16.10 trillion → ₹15.64 trillion
Equity portfolio value gain since Apr low: ₹1.94 trillion
Nifty 50 index (Jul 25): 24,837
Sensex index (Jul 25): 81,463.09
 

What it means

LIC’s deepening foray into bond hedging marks a significant shift for India’s largest institutional investor, indicating that even state-backed entities are now actively mitigating interest rate risk.
 
As government bond auctions draw stronger demand and financial markets experience higher volatility, large investors like LIC are turning to derivatives to stabilise returns and manage risk exposures.
 
This also points to increasing sophistication in India’s financial risk management practices, especially among long-term asset holders.
 

Backstory

LIC began exploring bond derivatives in late 2024, initially executing small trades earlier this year. As market uncertainty grew, it gradually expanded its hedging strategy to include FRAs.
 
Forward rate agreements allow the insurer to lock in interest rates for future bond purchases, with banks assuming the price risk. This hedging mechanism offers a buffer against rate cuts, which can reduce bond yields and impact LIC’s long-term income streams.
 

LIC equity portfolio losses

At the same time, LIC has faced losses in its stock investments this month. As earlier reported by Business Standard, estimates show the market value of LIC’s equity portfolio declined by ₹46,000 crore between June 30 and July 25, 2025, as benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 2.6 per cent to 24,837 and 81,463.09, respectively.
 
LIC’s 322-stock portfolio declined from ₹16.10 trillion to ₹15.64 trillion over that period. Still, the portfolio is ₹1.94 trillion higher than it was in early April, when markets hit their lowest point in a year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

TCS to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting over 12,000 employees

Topics :Life Insurance Corporation of India LICLife Insurance CorporationLIC Hedging facilityBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story