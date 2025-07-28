BIAL to raise over $535 mn via second tranche of bonds by early Oct: Report
SBI Capital Markets was the arranger of the previous issue, and will also be the arranger for the second tranche, two of the sources addedReuters MUMBAI
India's Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) plans to raise over ₹4,630 crore ($535 million) via a second tranche of bonds by early October, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
Earlier this month, the company which operates the country's third-busiest airport, raised ₹4,362 crore through the sale of 15-year bonds at a coupon of 8.15% payable on a monthly basis.
BIAL will raise the funds through its second tranche at a similar rate as the first transaction, the sources added.
All the sources requested anonymity as the talks are still private. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA.
SBI Capital Markets was the arranger of the previous issue, and will also be the arranger for the second tranche, two of the sources added.
The planned bond issue will also be of 15-year maturity and will be privately placed and will not be auctioned on the electronic bond platform like the first tranche, the sources said.
"The deal was closed with wide participation from banks, insurance companies and infrastructure focused funds," said one of the sources.
The money raised will be used for refinancing of existing debt and new capital expenditure, the person said.
BIAL is planning to undertake capital expenditure worth ₹15,500 crore over financial years 2026 to 2030 for capacity expansion, according to an ICRA report.
This is expected to increase its passenger handling capacity to 80-85 million each year from 51.5 million passengers per annum currently.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices