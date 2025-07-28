Home / Companies / News / BIAL to raise over $535 mn via second tranche of bonds by early Oct: Report

BIAL to raise over $535 mn via second tranche of bonds by early Oct: Report

SBI Capital Markets was the arranger of the previous issue, and will also be the arranger for the second tranche, two of the sources added

Bengaluru airport
BIAL is planning to undertake capital expenditure worth ₹15,500 crore over financial years 2026 to 2030 for capacity expansion, according to an ICRA report | Photo: Twitter
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) plans to raise over ₹4,630 crore ($535 million) via a second tranche of bonds by early October, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
 
Earlier this month, the company which operates the country's third-busiest airport, raised ₹4,362 crore through the sale of 15-year bonds at a coupon of 8.15% payable on a monthly basis.
 
BIAL will raise the funds through its second tranche at a similar rate as the first transaction, the sources added.
 
All the sources requested anonymity as the talks are still private. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
 
The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA. 
 
SBI Capital Markets was the arranger of the previous issue, and will also be the arranger for the second tranche, two of the sources added.
 
The planned bond issue will also be of 15-year maturity and will be privately placed and will not be auctioned on the electronic bond platform like the first tranche, the sources said.
 
"The deal was closed with wide participation from banks, insurance companies and infrastructure focused funds," said one of the sources.
 
The money raised will be used for refinancing of existing debt and new capital expenditure, the person said.
 
BIAL is planning to undertake capital expenditure worth ₹15,500 crore over financial years 2026 to 2030 for capacity expansion, according to an ICRA report.
 
This is expected to increase its passenger handling capacity to 80-85 million each year from 51.5 million passengers per annum currently.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC inks $1 billion in bond derivatives as hedging gains traction

Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

Topics :Bangalore International AirportBondsAirports in India

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story