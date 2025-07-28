Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

Engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday announced the launch of a new business division dedicated to manufacturing high-performance base materials for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

As part of the new division Wipro Electronic Materials, the company is establishing a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) manufacturing facility in Karnataka, with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, which will create around 350 jobs.

The manufacturing plant will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates and corresponding pre-impregnated materials, according to a company statement.

"Wipro Electronic Materials marks a first-of-its-kind investment in India's electronics manufacturing landscape, made possible through the timely support of the Government of Karnataka and MeitY.