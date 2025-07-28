Home / Companies / News / Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

As part of the new division Wipro Electronic Materials, the company is establishing a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) manufacturing facility in Karnataka

The manufacturing plant will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates and corresponding pre-impregnated materials, according to a company statement (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday announced the launch of a new business division dedicated to manufacturing high-performance base materials for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

As part of the new division Wipro Electronic Materials, the company is establishing a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) manufacturing facility in Karnataka, with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, which will create around 350 jobs.

The manufacturing plant will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates and corresponding pre-impregnated materials, according to a company statement. 

"Wipro Electronic Materials marks a first-of-its-kind investment in India's electronics manufacturing landscape, made possible through the timely support of the Government of Karnataka and MeitY.

"By giving Indian manufacturers reliable access to locally produced, high-quality materials, we are strengthening supply chain resilience and accelerating global competitiveness," Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) & MD of Wipro Enterprises, said.

Currently, India imports 100 per cent of copper-clad laminates, the company said.

This facility will support rapidly growing sectors such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, consumer devices, industrial systems, and AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

