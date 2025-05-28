Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SAIL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 11% to ₹1,251 crore, dividend declared

SAIL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 11% to ₹1,251 crore, dividend declared

SAIL
Sail's board of directors have also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.6 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
State-run Steel Authority of India Limited (Sail) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), marking an 11.1 per cent increase from ₹1,125.68 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, the steel major posted a significant gain from ₹141.69 crore in Q3FY25.
 
The PSU's revenue from operations stood at ₹29,316.14 crore in Q4FY25, up 4.9 per cent from ₹27,958.52 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to Q3FY25, revenue grew 19.7 per cent from ₹24,489.91 crore.
 
SAIL's board of directors have also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.6 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders. 
 
Shares of SAIL closed at ₹128.8 apiece on the BSE at the end of trading on Wednesday.
First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

