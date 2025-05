Ola Electric Mobility's loss widens to ₹870 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it was ₹416 crore in the same quarter of last year.The revnue from operations declined 59.5 per cent to ₹611 crore in Q4FY25, the company had reported the same as ₹1,598 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.