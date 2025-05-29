Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Wockhardt Q4 results: Drug maker's net loss shrinks to Rs 45 crore

For FY25, the company said its net loss stood at Rs 57 crore as compared to Rs 472 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 177 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 743 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 700 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company said its net loss stood at Rs 57 crore as compared to Rs 472 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to Rs 3,012 crore as compared to Rs 2,798 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,347.75 apiece, 0.63 per cent higher from previous close, on the BSE.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

