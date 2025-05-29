Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62%

Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62%

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Real estate company Sobha Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased 481.7 per cent to ₹40.85 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported a PAT of ₹7.02 crore for the same quarter of previous financial year.  The company's revenue from operations rose by 62 per cent to ₹1,240.61 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹762.86 revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24.  The company has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Topics : Sobha Developers Real Estate Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

