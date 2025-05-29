Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 255 crore

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 255 crore

The wealth management firm earned a profit after tax of Rs 181 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24

Nuvama, Nuvama group
Nuvama Group MD & CEO Ashish Kehair said in the Wealth Management business, the company saw strong momentum in net flows. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nuvama Wealth Management on Thursday reported a 41 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 255 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The wealth management firm earned a profit after tax of Rs 181 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,125 crore during the March quarter from Rs 929 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, Nuvama Wealth reported a 58 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 985 crore. In FY24, it had a profit of Rs 625 crore.

Nuvama Group MD & CEO Ashish Kehair said in the Wealth Management business, the company saw strong momentum in net flows.

"We continued to invest substantially for growth, we added sales capacity and expanded our geographical reach, including offshore. We further strengthened our digital infrastructure, including integration of AI tools to serve our clients better," Kehair said.

Also Read

Wockhardt Q4 results: Drug maker's net loss shrinks to Rs 45 crore

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 239 pts, Nifty at 24,752; FMCG drags; PSBs outperform

Fall in ITC shares drag Nifty FMCG index 2%; Nestle, Emami down 2% each

Triveni Engineering climbs 10% on May 28; here's what sparked the rally

₹102-crore order lifts HBL Engineering share price 3%; key details inside

The company's board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 69 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Nuvama Wealth Management closed at Rs 6,940.50, up 0.25 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

Dish TV Q4 net loss at Rs 402.19 cr, revenue down 15.5% to Rs 343.66 cr

SAIL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 11% to ₹1,251 crore, dividend declared

IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10%

Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Topics :BSE NSEQ4 ResultsWealth Management

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story