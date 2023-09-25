IHCL opens resort in Sikkim; to set 11 hotels in NE, 3 under development

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced that it has expanded its footprint in Sikkim with the opening of a resort in state capital Gangtok.

The 69-key resort, spread over 14 acres of land, is a serene hide-out and is a blend of Sikkimese aesthetics and contemporary design, the company said in a statement.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the opening of the resort.

"The launch of Taj Guras Kutir Resort & Spa in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the commercial and tourism potential of the region. After Pakyong, the presence in Gangtok strengthens our footprint in the state and offers a new travel circuit," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

Nestled in the alpine landscape of Sikkim, the resort is set amidst lush greenery and offers panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga, the statement said.

With the addition of the new facility, IHCL will have 11 hotels with three under development in Northeast India. This includes three hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Sikkim.