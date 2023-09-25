Home / Companies / News / IHCL opens resort in Sikkim; to set 11 hotels in NE, 3 under development

IHCL opens resort in Sikkim; to set 11 hotels in NE, 3 under development

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced that it has expanded its footprint in Sikkim with the opening of a resort in state capital Gangtok

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Nestled in the alpine landscape of Sikkim, the resort is set amidst lush greenery and offers panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga, the statement said | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced that it has expanded its footprint in Sikkim with the opening of a resort in state capital Gangtok.

The 69-key resort, spread over 14 acres of land, is a serene hide-out and is a blend of Sikkimese aesthetics and contemporary design, the company said in a statement.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the opening of the resort.

"The launch of Taj Guras Kutir Resort & Spa in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the commercial and tourism potential of the region. After Pakyong, the presence in Gangtok strengthens our footprint in the state and offers a new travel circuit," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

Nestled in the alpine landscape of Sikkim, the resort is set amidst lush greenery and offers panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga, the statement said.

With the addition of the new facility, IHCL will have 11 hotels with three under development in Northeast India. This includes three hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Sikkim.

Also Read

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Conscient Infrastructure buys 6.6 acre land in Gurugram for around Rs 85 cr

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

MP partners with Magic Bus to bring life skills programme to govt schools

Apple's Indian contract unit temporarily halts iPhone assembly after fire

Refex Group to invest Rs 1,300 cr in unit catering to business travel

Serentica Renewables secures Rs 5,600 crore funding from REC, PFC

Unitech case: ED provisionally attaches land worth over Rs 125 crore

Topics :IHCLSikkimhotelsNorth EastTata group

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story