Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IIFL Finance likely to see a drop in annual earnings, says Fitch Ratings

IIFL Finance likely to see a drop in annual earnings, says Fitch Ratings

Earlier this month, IIFL Finance reported an 8 per cent fall in loan assets under management to Rs 71,410 crore ($8.24 billion) for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March

IIFL Finance
The company reported a loss of Rs 14.46 crore, not factoring in taxes and a one-time gain, in the nine-month period, against a profit of Rs 558 crore a year ago. | Photo: Facebook
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian non-bank lender IIFL Finance will likely see its annual earnings fall from a year earlier due to reduced net interest margins and higher credit costs, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. 
Earlier this month, IIFL Finance reported an 8 per cent fall in loan assets under management to Rs 71,410 crore ($8.24 billion) for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March. 
The company reported a loss of Rs 14.46 crore, not factoring in taxes and a one-time gain, in the nine-month period, against a profit of Rs 558 crore a year ago. 
Nirmal Jain, managing director at IIFL, flagged a challenging quarter on asset quality stress in its microfinance segment, adding the gold loan segment faced pressure as the company struggled to regain customers. 
In March 2024, the Indian central bank ordered IIFL Finance to stop disbursing gold loans, citing "material supervisory concerns". It lifted that ban in September. 
IIFL has also faced other challenges, including a search by tax authorities at three of its companies. 

Also Read

Gold at $2,900: Should you buy or sell Muthoot, Manappuram Finance shares?

I-T dept raids IIFL Finance, related entities over alleged tax evasion

IIFL Finance raises $325 million via issuance of international bond

Adani group: State Bank of India has Rs 33,800 cr exposure, shows data

IIFL Finance Q2 results: Firm incurs consolidated net loss of Rs 93.07 cr

Fitch Ratings said weak loan quality and narrower interest spreads will impact the company's near-term performance, which could also pose downside risks to its ratings. 
Fitch's current rating on IIFL Finance is 'B+' with a stable outlook. Its assessment of the company's performance is based on the nine-month earnings. 
IIFL's performance mirrors weakness in microfinance and other unsecured segments across companies, while credit costs remain high, the rating agency said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIS 2025: Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh

Geniemode raises over $50 million in Series C round led by Multiples

Indorama Ventures to buy minority stake of 25% in EPL from Blackstone

DBS Bank to cut 10% workforce in 3 years as AI transforms operations

Euler Motors joins hands with Tata Power Renewables for fast chargers

Topics :IIFL GroupFitch Ratingsassets under management

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story