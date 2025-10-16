Home / Companies / News / Vikram Solar Q2 net profit soars to ₹128 cr; order book hits 11.15 GW

Vikram Solar Q2 net profit soars to ₹128 cr; order book hits 11.15 GW

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹7.35 crore in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year

Vikram Solar
Vikram Solar's expenses also increased to Rs 941.35 crore from Rs 572 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vikram Solar on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased manifold to Rs 128.48 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.35 crore in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,125.80 crore from Rs 583.46 crore in Q2FY25.

Vikram Solar's expenses also increased to Rs 941.35 crore from Rs 572 crore in the year-ago period.

Kolkata-headquartered Vikram Solar is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India.

On August 26, shares of Vikram Solar made a tepid market debut on the exchanges listing with a premium of over 2 per cent against the issue price of Rs 332.

In a separate statement, the company's CMD Gyanesh Chaudhary said: "Despite the temporary slowdown caused by monsoon-related logistical challenges, we delivered a strong revenue growth of 93.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. This remarkable growth demonstrates strength and resilience of our operations."  Module sales during the quarter stood at 784 MW, compared to 271 MW in the same period last year, reflecting a healthy year-on-year growth of 189 per cent, he said.

As of September 30, the company's order book stood at 11.15 GW.

"we are expanding our capacities and are on track to scale up our module manufacturing capacity from 4.5GW to 17.5GW. Additionally, we plan to backward integrate by entering cell manufacturing, targeting a capacity of 12 GW by FY27," Chaudhary said.

Capacity utilisation stands at 84 per cent in Q2FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A-I Express scaling up international ops from state capital: Kerala CM

Amazon India's festival sale draws 70% of traffic from smaller cities

Jio Financial Services Q2FY26 results: Profit almost flat at ₹695 crore

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

BEML, Kineco partner to develop advanced composites for defence, aerospace

Topics :Company NewsQ2 resultssolar

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story