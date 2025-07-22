Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea India has appointed Patrik Antoni as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2025.

Antoni, together with the country retail manager and chief sustainability manager, will strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India, the company said in its release.

The release stated, “Patrik will lead the company's ambitious growth plans in India, leveraging his 20+ years of Ikea experience and deep knowledge of the total Ikea value chain. In this new structure, the CEO will take on holistic responsibility for retail operations in India and common topics across Ingka companies.”

Antoni’s experience in India includes a five-year stint as deputy CEO, which will enable him to navigate the market’s unique opportunities and challenges. He was also part of the initial Ikea India retail team that opened the first store in Hyderabad.

"I am honoured and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth," said Patrik Antoni. "I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and deep commitment to Ikea's values to support our ambitious expansion plans, making IKEA even more accessible to the many people in India."