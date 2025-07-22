Home / Companies / News / Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

Ikea India has appointed Patrik Antoni as CEO, effective August 2025, to lead its growth strategy and strengthen its leadership setup in the country

IKEA
Antoni, together with the country retail manager and chief sustainability manager, will strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India, the company said in its release.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea India has appointed Patrik Antoni as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2025.
 
Antoni, together with the country retail manager and chief sustainability manager, will strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India, the company said in its release.
 
The release stated, “Patrik will lead the company's ambitious growth plans in India, leveraging his 20+ years of Ikea experience and deep knowledge of the total Ikea value chain. In this new structure, the CEO will take on holistic responsibility for retail operations in India and common topics across Ingka companies.”
 
Antoni’s experience in India includes a five-year stint as deputy CEO, which will enable him to navigate the market’s unique opportunities and challenges. He was also part of the initial Ikea India retail team that opened the first store in Hyderabad.
 
"I am honoured and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth," said Patrik Antoni. "I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and deep commitment to Ikea’s values to support our ambitious expansion plans, making IKEA even more accessible to the many people in India." 
 
The appointment of Antoni as the India lead comes as the company accelerates its growth and expansion in the country, capitalising on India's economic development. The strengthening of leadership in India underlines the company's commitment to deepening its presence and creating a bigger impact through Ikea’s business operations in India, the release added.
 
Susanne Pulverer, current Country Retail Manager & CSO, has decided to move on and leave her role and Ikea. Susanne has had an incredible 28-year journey at Ikea, with over eight years spent in India across three different stints, driving commercial growth and transformation. "I am very grateful for the incredible years at IKEA with many leadership learnings and unforgettable experiences in India, this beautiful country with its beautiful people. While now handing over to a new leadership, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life,” she said. The recruitment for Susanne’s successor is currently ongoing.
 

Topics :IKEA IndiaLeadershipRetail growth

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

