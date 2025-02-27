IKEA to launch online delivery in Delhi-NCR, 9 cities from March 1

IKEA on Thursday announced its entry into the North Indian market with the launch of online delivery across Delhi-NCR and nine other northern cities, including Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi, from March 1.

Customers in these markets will be able to shop its range of over 7,000 products and solutions through the IKEA app, www.ikea.in website, and via its shop-by-phone assistance, the company said in a release.

“In India, IKEA welcomes close to 300 million online and offline visitors and more than 2.7 million IKEA Family members. Even before its formal entry into the market, Delhi-NCR has already seen close to 1 lakh customers sign up to be part of this community,” the Swedish furniture major said in its release.

It also added, “The sheer size of the market, the diversity in homes and needs in the region, speedy digital adoption, and the scope to establish an organised category play—coupled with the vision to create a better everyday life for the many—steer the way for IKEA in this next phase.”

To support this long-term growth in the market, the company also launched its first central distribution centre in Gurgaon earlier this week. This 180,000 sq ft facility will accommodate both e-commerce expansion and the upcoming large-format stores in the IKEA-anchored Ingka Centres projects in Gurgaon and Noida.

The release also said that IKEA will continue to develop more effective replenishment and fulfilment capabilities while transforming last-mile deliveries to ensure faster, more conscious, and affordable deliveries. To achieve its climate goals by 2030, IKEA India plans to transition to 100 per cent electric vehicles, starting with all deliveries in the north being electrically powered by its delivery partners.

Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer, IKEA India, said that the company has been eagerly waiting to bring IKEA to North India.

“As we continue to strengthen our omni-channel growth in the country, this launch in Delhi-NCR and other markets will be a strong foundation for our future growth in the region,” said Pulverer.

She also added, “With our deep understanding of unique life-at-home needs in India—whether it’s multi-generational living, low-cost living, raising children, or optimising small spaces—we aim to bring meaningful solutions to the north that will allow us to make these solutions and our wide range of products accessible to many even as we move closer to launching our stores in the region soon. Over 30 per cent of our sales currently come from online, making e-commerce a powerful and fast-growing channel for IKEA in India.”