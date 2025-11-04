IMFA to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant in Odisha for ₹610 crore

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs 610 crore.

The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity - 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA's total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement.

With this deal, IMFA becomes India's largest and the world's sixth-largest ferro-chrome producer.

Spread across 115 acres, the Kalinganagar facility includes four furnaces capable of producing 100,000 tonnes per annum, expected to rise to 150,000 tonnes once a fifth furnace is commissioned. The plant's proximity to IMFA's captive chrome ore mines is expected to yield cost savings and operational synergies.