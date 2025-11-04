SpiceJet appoints ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar, who has worked with major airlines IndiGo and AirAsia India in senior roles, joined SpiceJet as executive director to lead its next phase of growth, the budget carrier announced on Tuesday.

Kumar, who took over on Monday, will report directly to SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, it mentioned.

He served as chief commercial officer for 12 years and chief strategy & revenue officer for three years at IndiGo. He was also AirAsia India's chief operating officer for more than a year.

SpiceJet said Kumar has been “instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape” in India.

Kumar, who was also in SpiceJet during its early years, said he is “excited to re-join” SpiceJet at a “pivotal” time in its journey, and he will work to drive the airline's expansion and enhance its operational efficiencies. SpiceJet has been undergoing a tough time for the last several years amid fund constraints, which has forced it to significantly reduce its flight network. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the airline currently operates about 1,303 flights per week, which is about 70 per cent less than what it was operating six years back. Recently, the airline has added many new aircraft in its fleet to boost its network. Cirium stated that SpiceJet will operate 425 more weekly flights in November as compared to October this year.