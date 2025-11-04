Coromandel International MD S Sankarasubramanian named new Chairman of FAI

The Board of Directors of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has elected S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coromandel International, as Chairman of the association.

Siba Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd, formerly one of the two Co-Chairmen, will now serve as the sole Co-Chairman of FAI.

Who is S Sankarasubramanian and what is his industry background?

Sankarasubramanian, who is currently Co-Chairman of the FAI Board and Chairman of FAI’s Southern Region, brings over three decades of diverse experience in the fertiliser industry, particularly in the Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) sector.

He said, “FAI is committed to driving innovation and sustainability through resource efficiency and balanced nutrition, while working closely with policymakers to achieve Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector. We will continue to align industry goals with national agricultural priorities to foster growth, resilience and long-term food security.” What has been his career journey within Coromandel and the Murugappa Group? Before becoming Managing Director, Sankarasubramanian served as Executive Director – Nutrient Business at Coromandel International. A mathematics graduate from the University of Madras and a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India, he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2009.

His association with the Murugappa Group began in 1993 when he joined EID Parry (India) in corporate finance. He moved to Coromandel International in 2003 and became Chief Financial Officer in 2011. After a five-year stint, he was appointed President of the Nutrient Business in 2017 and later redesignated as Executive Director. He has extensive experience in business strategy, general management, mergers and acquisitions, and policy interventions in the fertiliser sector. Sankarasubramanian also serves on the boards of the Fertiliser Association of India, Tunisian Indian Fertiliser S.A., Tunisia, and Foskor (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, along with other Coromandel subsidiaries.