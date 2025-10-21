Inclement weather impacts beverage major Coca Cola's India Q3 performance

Global beverage major Coca Cola flagged the impact of bad weather in India, which led to a decline in volumes in the country,

“In India, volumes declined as our business was impacted by inclement weather,” Henrique Braun, chief operating officer at the Coca Cola Company told analysts on a post-results call on Tuesday.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s unit case volume grew 1 per cent, primarily driven by growth in Central Asia, North Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom. In the Asia Pacific region, unit case volume declined 1 per cent, “as growth in Trademark Coca-Cola was more than offset by a decline in sparkling flavours,” stated the company.