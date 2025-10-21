Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life, focus now on Mehli Mistry

Tata Trusts has unanimously reappointed Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life, shifting the attention to Mehli Mistry, whose current term is approaching an end soon, reported PTI.

The reappointment comes amid reports of a rift among the trustees over their tenures, with one faction reportedly aligning with Noel Tata, who became chairman after Ratan Tata’s death, and others with Mistry, who is seen as a loyalist to the former doyen. He is also related to the Shapoorji Pallonji family, who hold around 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding firm of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Srinivasan's tenure at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust , one of the two main trusts with the largest shareholding in Tata Sons, was supposed to end this week. However, he was reappointed unanimously, making him a lifetime trustee, PTI reported, citing a source.

ALSO READ: Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension He is also a trustee at another core trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, and a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons. The spotlight now shifts to Mistry, who is allegedly at the centre of the Tata Trusts' split. According to a Business Standard report, Mistry’s current term at the two main trusts is set to end on October 28, and a circular seeking his reappointment is expected to be issued later this week. The reappointment or renewal process, however, requires the consensus of all trustees. Even a single objection can block the reappointment, the report said.

PTI, however, reported that reappointments are generally automatic and apply to all trustees. It added that last year, a resolution was passed stating that upon the expiry of a trustee’s tenure, the concerned trust would reappoint them without any limit on the period of tenure. So far, there has been no instance of a trustee’s term being rejected at the time of renewal. The last reappointment at Tata Trusts was that of Noel Tata in January 2025, when he became a life trustee at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He also holds a life trusteeship at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.