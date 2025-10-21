Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles clock over 100K deliveries in festive period

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Tuesday said it delivered over 100K vehicles in 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, a growth of 33 per cent over the same period last year.

The deliveries were led by SUVs with electric vehicles also showing strong traction, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

"Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year," he said.

Chandra further said, "Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum with the Nexon registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73 per cent growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent year-on-year." The company's EV portfolio also showed strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth, he said.