Home / Companies / News / InCred Alternative launches its first long-short fund of Rs 1,000cr

InCred Alternative launches its first long-short fund of Rs 1,000cr

InCred Alternative Investments on Friday launched its first equity long-short open-ended fund with a targeted asset under management of Rs 1,000 crore

Mumbai
InCred Alternative launches its first long-short fund of Rs 1,000cr

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

InCred Alternative Investments on Friday launched its first equity long-short open-ended fund with a targeted asset under management of Rs 1,000 crore.

The liquid alternative investment fund aims to follow a multi-strategy quant approach to help generate superior risk-adjusted returns and risk metrics compared to debt-plus funds and indices over the medium to long term, the company said in a statement.

The fund seeks to generate alpha returns independent of market volatility and intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options and special situations for appropriate diversification, Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of InCred, said.

Rishi Kohli, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer - Hedge Fund Strategies, InCred Alternative Investments, said this is their first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value and index strategies across various time horizons.

InCred Alternative Investments is part of InCred Capital -- an institutional, wealth and asset management arm of the InCred Group.

Topics :InCredlarge-cap funds

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Also Read

Sanjay Nayar has quit board of InCred Financial Services, company says

InCred Capital acquires digital investment firm Orowealth in all-cash deal

InCred Financial Services aims to float about Rs 10,000-crore AIF

What are Alternative Investment Funds?

Women account for only 10% of total fund managers in MF industry: Report

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Tata Motors joins rivals, will hike PV prices from May 1 by 0.6%

FirstCry in talks with sovereign funds to sell stake at $3 bn valuation

New pricing norms cut earnings downside for gas producers: S&P Ratings

PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story