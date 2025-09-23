Home / Companies / News / InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

Sunday PropTech, backed by PRISM, raises Rs 50 crore from InCred and Analah-led consortium to expand premium and mid-premium hotels under brands such as Sunday and Townhouse

While InCred is one of the country’s diversified financial services groups, Analah is a Mumbai-headquartered investment firm specialising in private equity, start-ups, real estate and financial services. | Photo: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Travel-tech and hospitality company PRISM, the parent firm of OYO, on Tuesday announced that an InCred and Analah-led consortium of investors has invested Rs 50 crore in Sunday PropTech Limited, also known as OYO Assets.
 
While InCred is one of the country’s diversified financial services groups, Analah is a Mumbai-headquartered investment firm specialising in private equity, start-ups, real estate and financial services.
 
The company said Sunday PropTech is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments, generating consistent returns and long-term capital appreciation. These hotels will be operated under PRISM’s established brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and others.
 
“As an investment platform, Sunday PropTech enables PRISM to onboard premium hotels in India through management contracts with minimal upfront capital, building a curated portfolio of high-performing assets that appreciate in value while delivering steady cash flows,” the company said in a statement.
 
PRISM’s company-serviced hotel portfolio in India already spans more than 1,300 hotels nationwide. With Sunday PropTech, PRISM plans to accelerate expansion, including the launch of 40 new four-star and five-star Sunday Hotels in India and abroad in FY26 across metros, non-metros, wildlife reserves and pilgrimage destinations.
 
Saurabh Jhalaria, chief investment officer of InCred, said: “In India, we have already seen listed companies such as Samhi Hotels, Chalet Hotels and Brigade Hotels build large portfolios of premium assets in partnership with global brands. Sunday PropTech is taking a similar approach, but with the added advantage of PRISM’s strong technology stack and brands like Sunday Hotels. We see this platform as well-positioned to unlock strong returns for investors.”
 
Vaishali Dhankani, founder and chief executive officer of Analah, said: “Hospitality assets in India are undergoing a transformation as operators and investors professionalise management and bring in stronger yield discipline. Sunday PropTech, with access to PRISM’s brands and execution capabilities, is poised to scale quickly. For us, it is a solid opportunity to back quality Indian hotels with long-term value potential.”

Topics :InCredOYO Hotels & HomesReal Estate Companies

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

