InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

Travel-tech and hospitality company PRISM, the parent firm of OYO , on Tuesday announced that an InCred and Analah-led consortium of investors has invested Rs 50 crore in Sunday PropTech Limited, also known as OYO Assets.

While InCred is one of the country’s diversified financial services groups, Analah is a Mumbai-headquartered investment firm specialising in private equity, start-ups, real estate and financial services.

The company said Sunday PropTech is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments, generating consistent returns and long-term capital appreciation. These hotels will be operated under PRISM’s established brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and others.

“As an investment platform, Sunday PropTech enables PRISM to onboard premium hotels in India through management contracts with minimal upfront capital, building a curated portfolio of high-performing assets that appreciate in value while delivering steady cash flows,” the company said in a statement. PRISM’s company-serviced hotel portfolio in India already spans more than 1,300 hotels nationwide. With Sunday PropTech, PRISM plans to accelerate expansion, including the launch of 40 new four-star and five-star Sunday Hotels in India and abroad in FY26 across metros, non-metros, wildlife reserves and pilgrimage destinations. Saurabh Jhalaria, chief investment officer of InCred, said: “In India, we have already seen listed companies such as Samhi Hotels, Chalet Hotels and Brigade Hotels build large portfolios of premium assets in partnership with global brands. Sunday PropTech is taking a similar approach, but with the added advantage of PRISM’s strong technology stack and brands like Sunday Hotels. We see this platform as well-positioned to unlock strong returns for investors.”