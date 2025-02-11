India drove overall growth for Germany-based Hansgrohe in 2024

A year after its India business posted strong growth, Hansgrohe, the German sanitary fittings manufacturer known for luxury bathroom and kitchen products, is expecting double-digit growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in India through Hansgrohe India in the coming years. “India was actually a major growth driver for us last year,” Hans Juergen Kalmbach, chief executive officer and chairman, executive board, Hansgrohe Group, told Business Standard in an interview. This comes after the company faced construction challenges in Europe and reported an overall decline in its turnover. In 2023, Hansgrohe Group reported a 9.3 per cent decline in its total turnover to €1.406 billion on a Y-o-Y basis. Adjusted for currency effects, turnover was down by 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y, according to its latest financial details on its website.

Currently, the company operates in India through two brands, Axor and Hansgrohe. Through the Axor brand, it sells faucets, showers, sanitary ware, basins, bathtubs, and accessories primarily for luxury homes, five-star hotels, yachts, and high-end buildings. The Hansgrohe brand caters to premium-designed bathroom products.

“Europe is still our number one market, with more than 50 per cent of our company’s business. But the Asia Pacific region is the second biggest region for us,” said Kalmbach.

Hansgrohe has tripled its business in India in the last three years, and the country is in the process of becoming the fifth major market globally for the company. Germany, China, France, the US, and the UK currently lead its top markets. Kalmbach anticipates the Indian market will overtake the UK’s market in a few years.

“We are expanding our distribution every year by adding about 50 to 80 showrooms to be accessible for our premium customers,” he added.

Also Read

At present, the company operates in India through a distribution system with its partners in about 80 cities, selling its products in all major Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities.

Locally, the company also collaborates with premium real estate developers working on high-end hospitality projects and luxury residential homes, villas, and apartments.

Globally, the company has worked with prominent international hotel brands like Marriott International and Hilton Hotels, and within India, it has partnered with Taj Hotels.

“We believe the Indian development is not just relevant for India, but the luxury market that's developing here is very much relevant for some other Asian regions and the Middle East as well. Therefore, we believe investing more in India will not only help us here but also develop new capabilities, designs, and innovations to use in other regions,” he explained.