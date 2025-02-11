Sunil Kataria to step down as MD, board member of Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle on Tuesday announced that its board has accepted the resignation of Sunil Kataria, who will step down from his role as managing director and board member to pursue personal aspirations outside the company.

In the interim, to ensure continuity and a seamless transition, the existing senior management team, led by executive chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, will oversee business operations, the company said in a statement. The board will also initiate the process of identifying and onboarding a new chief executive officer (CEO).

“Sunil (Kataria) has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation,” said Singhania in a statement.

He added that Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place.

“As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory,” Singhania added.

Kataria said, “I am thankful to Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company’s future and its ability to achieve new milestones.”