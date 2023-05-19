Home / Companies / News / India Inc in a wait-and-watch mode on impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

India Inc in a wait-and-watch mode on impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

Real estate sector may face the brunt; CEOs from other sectors hopeful of business as usual

BS Reporter Mumbai
India Inc in a wait-and-watch mode on impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CEOs of top Indian companies are in wait-and-watch mode to see how the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation impacts their businesses.
While the real estate, which still has a large share of cash transactions, will be impacted the most, other sectors will have business as usual, say CEOs.

"I expect business as usual, but we will have to wait and watch and I am hopeful that the impact won’t be that hard on the business," said Tarun Arora, CEO at Zydus Wellness.
Company officials said as witnessed during demonetisation, the deposit accretion of banks may improve marginally in the near term. "This will ease the pressure on deposit rates hikes and could also result in moderation in short-term interest rates," said Karthik Srinivasan, a Senior Vice President of rating firm, Icra.

Vimal Nadar, Head of research at Colliers India, a real estate advisory firm, said the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 rupee-denominated notes is an expected and timely move towards prudent currency management within the realm of maintaining banking and financial discipline.
"Such measures further reduce/ eliminate the probable cash component in high-value real estate transactions. In the last few years, the RERA and  demonetisation have brought in significant levels of transparency in real estate, mainly contributing to fair market price determination," he said.

Also Read

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

BSE, NSE remove NDTV. Adani Group firm from ASM framework from Monday

AI, AI Express hired more than 3,900 people this year: Campbell Wilson

NTPC Green Energy ties up with HPCL Mittal Energy for green hydrogen

Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts witness record Rs 528 crore turnover

Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN 100% Indian on return, says Centre

Topics :Zydus WellnessReal Estate currency notes

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story