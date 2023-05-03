Home / Companies / News / India-owned NTPC's installed capacity in Bangladesh reaches 72,304 MW

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday said its installed capacity at the group level has reached 72,304 MW-mark post addition of unit 1 of Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) in Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
"NTPC Group has reached a significant milestone in the power sector, with an installed capacity of 72,304 MW. This achievement includes the recent addition of Unit-1, a 660 MW capacity, of the 1,320 MW (2x660) MSTPP located in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh," the power giant said in a statement.

This marks NTPC's first overseas capacity addition. The project was executed in collaboration with the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture company of NTPC Ltd.

After obtaining the required norms and approvals, Unit 1 of MSTPP is included in the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group.

Topics :NTPCBangladesh

First Published: May 03 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

