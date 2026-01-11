India's iPhone exports hit ₹2 trillion in CY25, a first since 2021

The Tata group was the first to join the ecosystem when it took over Wistron’s Karnataka iPhone factory in 2023. Later, it acquired a large stake in Pegatron’s iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu. Since 2024, multiple Indian companies, a sizeable number of which are MSMEs, have joined the Apple supply chain as vendors of components and sub-assemblies. Prominent among these are Motherson, Hindalco, Wipro Pari, Jabil, Aequs, SFO Technologies, and Bharat Forge. Its suppliers are spread across eight states in India.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, value addition in smartphones over the last four years increased rapidly to reach 19 per cent by the middle of last year. This is nearly half the 40-45 per cent value addition China has been able to accomplish over the 18-year period, when the smartphone was first produced in China -- in 2007.