Home / Companies / News / India's Nayara Energy ships out first gasoline exports since sanctions

India's Nayara Energy ships out first gasoline exports since sanctions

Oil tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons of gasoline, sailed out on August 4, according to the sources and shipping data

Nayara
The vessel is heading to Sohar, Oman, the shipping data showed. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has exported its first gasoline cargo since the privately-owned company was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18, according to four shipping sources and LSEG data. 

ALSO READ: Microsoft's denial to Nayara Energy shows India's overlooked weaknesses 

Oil tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons of gasoline, sailed out on August 4, according to the sources and shipping data.

The vessel is heading to Sohar, Oman, the shipping data showed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Electricals to invest over ₹1,000 cr in housing wire segment

KPI Green Energy Q1 net jumps over 68% to Rs 111.32 cr on higher revenues

Premium

Amazon Web Services bets big on India's talent in the global AI race

Indian Energy Exchange logs record trade volume of 12,664 MUs in July

Swiggy targets office goers with newly-launched category 'DeskEats'

Topics :Nayara Energygasolineoil exportsEuropean Union

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story