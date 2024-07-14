Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Indian AC industry likely to double in next four years: Blue Star

Indian AC industry likely to double in next four years: Blue Star

Company is optimistic about its future business outlook, given changing weather pattern, resulting in hotter summers coupled with new and resilient product portfolio in residential and commercial ACs

ac air conditioners
Blue Star ended FY24 with a revenue growth of 21.4 per cent to Rs 9,685.36 cr. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The air-conditioning industry, valued at around Rs 27,500 crore ($ 3.3 billion), is likely to double in the next four years, Blue Star has said in its annual report.

The Indian HVAC&R (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigerating) is poised for exponential growth, said Blue Star Chairman & Managing Director Vir S Advani.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This growth would be driven by factors such as low penetration of room ACs and the burgeoning middle-class consumers with high disposable incomes, especially from smaller Tier III, IV & V markets.

The Indian The overall AC industry (both residential and commercial), currently valued at around Rs 27,500 cr, is likely to double in the next four years, Advani said in his address to the company's shareholders in the annual report for 2023-24.

The company is optimistic about its future business outlook, given the changing weather pattern, resulting in hotter summers coupled with a new and resilient product portfolio in residential and commercial air-conditioning.

Blue Star has rolled out a 3-year strategic plan to strengthen its core capabilities, acquire new capabilities, build new processes, and adapt innovative technologies, Advani added.

It also specifies details of investments to support these growth plans.

In FY25, the Company will continue to focus on growing faster than the market, margin improvement initiatives through a comprehensive Total Cost Management programme, prudent management on financial capital, leadership development and succession planning, it said.

More From This Section

Premium

HUL to closely assess parent's global initiatives amid job cuts in Europe

Premium

Tata Power steps up efforts to rejig debt, working capital measures

Premium

Central processing centre sees better results on forms shifted from RoC

Premium

Real estate demand to remain buoyant in India, says Abhinandan Lodha

Work from office near pre-pandemic levels, will stop tracking soon: TCS

The company expects its strong consumer insights of the domestic market coupled with its expertise, network of channel partners spread over 900 towns and a strong brand equity will place it in good stead to leverage the opportunities that the scale will bring in.

This will necessitate substantial investments in sales and distribution, R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and digitalisation, it said.

Blue Star ended FY24 with a revenue growth of 21.4 per cent to Rs 9,685.36 cr.

The company, which has completed 80 years, has improved its market share in the room air-conditioner (RAC) during the year, which is estimated to be at 13.75 per cent compared to 13.50 per cent in FY23.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Blue Star Q4FY24 results: Net profit declines 29% to Rs 159.71 crore

Blue Star expects 25% growth in sales of residential AC in June quarter

Premium

With mercury rising, analysts foresee summer surge for consumer durables

Blue Star bets big on 'harsh' summer to cross 1 million mark in sales

Blue Star Q3 results: Profit jumps to Rs 100 cr on strong festive demand

Topics :Blue Starair conditioner marketair conditioners

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story