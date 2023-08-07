Home / Companies / News / Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume up 19% to 8.5 bn units in July

Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume up 19% to 8.5 bn units in July

The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 8,522 million units (MU) in July

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IEX

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 8,522 million units (MU) in July.

The power exchange had achieved 7,151 MU trade volume in July 2022.

"IEX achieved 8,522 MU overall volume in July 2023, including green market trade of 275 MU, 6.24 Lakh RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) and 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU)," an IEX statement said

The supply scenario continued to ease during the month due to robust coal production, reduction in prices of e-auction coal and imported fuel. In the coming months, higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to discoms and Open Access consumers.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July 2023, from 3,547 MU in July 2022, growing 12 per cent YoY on IEX. The average market clearing price was Rs 4.55 per unit during the month, lower by 16 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July 2023, registering 19 per cent YoY growth. There were 757 participants in this segment during the month.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,036 MU last month, a surge of 136 per cent YoY.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr

WPL 2023 auction today: All you need to know about first such bidding ever

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

3 of 4 Indians fear technology will replace them unless they upskill: Study

We bet on private capex to grow corporate credit, says SBI chairman

Apraava Energy inks pacts with REC, PFC to get Rs 9,120 cr for projects

Poonawalla group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor for fin services

Adani Energy Solutions secures $1 bn financing for green HVDC link project

Topics :Indian Energy Exchange IEXIEX sharesIEX IPOIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story