Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume up 19% to 8.5 bn units in July

The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 8,522 million units (MU) in July.

The power exchange had achieved 7,151 MU trade volume in July 2022.

"IEX achieved 8,522 MU overall volume in July 2023, including green market trade of 275 MU, 6.24 Lakh RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) and 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU)," an IEX statement said



The supply scenario continued to ease during the month due to robust coal production, reduction in prices of e-auction coal and imported fuel. In the coming months, higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to discoms and Open Access consumers.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July 2023, from 3,547 MU in July 2022, growing 12 per cent YoY on IEX. The average market clearing price was Rs 4.55 per unit during the month, lower by 16 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July 2023, registering 19 per cent YoY growth. There were 757 participants in this segment during the month.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,036 MU last month, a surge of 136 per cent YoY.