Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil buys first Ecuador crude cargo as it diversifies from Russia

Indian Oil buys first Ecuador crude cargo as it diversifies from Russia

IOC bought 2 million barrels of medium-heavy sour Oriente oil, the sources said, without elaborating ‌on the pricing and seller

Indian Oil
Last month, IOC bought ‍2 ‍million ‌barrels of Colombian Castilla crude (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indian Oil Corp bought its ‍first Ecuadorean ​Oriente crude cargo for end-March delivery via a tender, two trade sources said, as the country's top refiner expands its oil sourcing to partly replace some ​Russian oil.

US and European Union sanctions on Russian producers and vessels are disrupting Russian oil imports, prompting Indian refiners to scout for alternative supplies.

A reduction in Russian oil imports will also help New Delhi's negotiations of a trade deal with Washington.

IOC bought 2 million barrels of medium-heavy sour Oriente oil, the sources said, without elaborating ‌on the pricing and seller.

IOC ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The refiner covers most of its oil needs with ‍imports from Russia and the Middle East and rarely buys South ‍American grades ‌despite having optional ​purchase contracts ‍with Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

Last month, IOC bought ‍2 ‍million ‌barrels of Colombian Castilla crude.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCLTech counts on M&As to add 1.5% to revenue: CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

Tata Motors ramps up capacity amid strong demand for Sierra, Punch

Premium

Elie Saab forays into Indian branded residence market with M3M group

Premium

Standard Chartered Bank won't push standalone credit cards going forward

Polygon Labs set to acquire two crypto firms for over $250 million

Topics :Indian Oil CorpIndian OilIndian Oil CompanyIndian Oil Corporation Ltd

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story