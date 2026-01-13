Elie Saab forays into Indian branded residence market with M3M group

The luxury designer group is also close to finalising a location for its first store in Delhi, spanning 3,000-4,000 square feet. Indian customers make up almost 3 to 4 per cent of the group’s global clientele, Elie Saab Jr said.

“The Indian customer is very important today and will be even more important in the coming future. What we like about them are their aspirations, how open they are to the world, and how everyone has their own style. This shows how much we believe in the market,” he told Business Standard on the sidelines.