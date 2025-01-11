Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

This cutting-edge facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, contributing to India's technological advancement and sustainability goals

semiconductor
The new SiC fab facility will begin with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indichip Semiconductors Ltd along with its joint venture partner Yitoa Micro Technology (YMTL) from Japan, on Saturday inked an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish India's first private semiconductor manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.

This cutting-edge facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, contributing to India's technological advancement and sustainability goals.

The southern state pledged to provide land at Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool, along with the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem to make this project a success.

The new SiC fab facility will begin with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month, ramping up to 50,000 wafers per month within two to three years. This strategic investment is aligned with India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision and addresses the growing global demand for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions, said an official press release.

The deal was struck in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat.

This investment is a testament to Andhra Pradesh's ability to attract cutting-edge industries through innovative policies and robust infrastructure, said Lokesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

D-Mart appoints Anshul Asawa as CEO, Neville Noronha to step down in 2026

Foxconn halts Chinese workers' deployment to India, sends Taiwanese staff

PVUNL to commission three 800 MW units in phase-1 by Dec this year: CEO

Supertech lender rejects settlement proposal; NCLAT to decide on insolvency

Vedanta Resources secures $300 million loan commitment for debt refinancing

Topics :semiconductor industrysemiconductorAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story