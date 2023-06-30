Home / Companies / News / Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Bengal's Purulia

Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Bengal's Purulia

The 3-million-tonne per annum plant set up at an investment of around Rs 550 crore was entirely funded through internal accruals

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shree Cement

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Shree Cement on Friday said it has completed the Rs 550-crore greenfield cement plant in the Purulia district, Bengal.

The company said this is its first production facility in Bengal and has begun trial production from Friday. With this plant, the total cement production capacity of the group has increased to around 50 mt per annum across 15 plants.



This new plant will serve the growing cement demand in fast-growing Bengal and Jharkhand markets, helping faster supplies to its customers, Neeraj Akhoury, the managing director, said.

He also said the company is determined to reach over 80 mt capacity at an accelerated pace over the next few years.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

