IndiGo launches flights to 20 international destinations in last six months

The international flights include new routes and the resumption of flights within the airline's network

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
In a move to expand its global footprint, low-cost carrier IndiGo has established over 20 international flights across Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East in the past six months.

The international flights include new routes and the resumption of flights within the airline's network. In total, the airline has a network connecting 32 international destinations.

The airline said it has launched routes to destinations such as Jakarta, Nairobi, Almaty, Tashkent, Baku, and Tbilisi. It added that it has reinstated flights from Delhi to Hong Kong and will recommence Delhi-Male operations starting November 1 this year.

"These expansions form a pivotal part of IndiGo's long-term growth strategy, demonstrating dedication to broadening its global footprint," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it has connected Hyderabad to Male, Colombo, Ras Al Khaimah, and Singapore. This was in addition to operations from Ahmedabad to Abu Dhabi and Jeddah. The airline now connects the new Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa to Abu Dhabi.

Apart from expanding to international destinations, the airline said it has a total of eight codeshare partnerships, which include arrangements with Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Qantas, Air France, KLM, American Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. A codeshare partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement between two airlines that allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers.

"With the upcoming festive season, these new routes and alliances usher in multiple possibilities, granting seamless access to a diverse array of international destinations. As we continue expanding our international network, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled 6E network," said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

