IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Chaturvedi took to Twitter and shared her disappointment after she had to pay Rs 21,000 for a one-way ticket from New Delhi to Ahmedabad

BS Trends New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Ever since Go First declared bankruptcy and cancelled its flight, air travellers have been forced to either change their plans or cough up extra amounts to get a ticket on another airline. With Go First cancelling its flights, several other airlines have increased the frequency of flights on routes which were predominantly covered by Go First, which has now led to an exorbitant increase in the price of tickets for domestic air routes.

This has been exacerbated with tourism returning to normal post the Coronavirus pandemic and flight tickets witnessing a steady increase. Many travellers have taken to social media to share their plight while complaining about the skyrocketing prices of flight tickets.

One of the users who complained about the increase in the prices of tickets was the founder of the media platform Chaaipani, Shruti Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi took to Twitter and shared her disappointment after she had to pay Rs 21,000 for a one-way ticket from New Delhi to Ahmedabad.

She wrote, "WTH is happening with flight ticket costs?” 

“Paid 21k for Delhi to Ahmedabad… for Indigo??! Indigo ki audacity bhi hai itne maangne ki?? (How does Indigo even have the audacity to charge this much?)

 

WTH is happening with flight ticket costs? Paid 21k for delhi to ahmedabad ...for Indigo??! Indigo ki audacity bhi hai itne maangne ki?? — Shruti Chaturvedi ???????? (@adhicutting) May 30, 2023


Chaturvedi's disappointment at flight tickets was met with some support from other Twitter users, who also shared their own stories of paying exorbitant amounts for domestic flights.

While one user wrote that they paid Rs 43,000 for a Chennai-Bengaluru flight, others wrote that they had to pay Rs 20,000 from Delhi to Bengaluru.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

