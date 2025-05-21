Home / Companies / News / IndiGo says Delhi-Srinagar flight encountered sudden hailstorm

Officials said the flight, carrying more than 220 people, faced turbulence, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar

According to IndiGo, the airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
IndiGo on Wednesday said its flight from the national capital to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm on Wednesday and the plane landed safely at the Srinagar airport.

Officials said the flight, carrying more than 220 people, faced turbulence, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. 

 

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar," the airline said in a statement.

According to IndiGo, the airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort.

"The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," it added.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

