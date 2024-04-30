Home / Companies / News / IndiGo sets up desk for passengers with special needs at Delhi airport

IndiGo sets up desk for passengers with special needs at Delhi airport

'Currently, IndiGo has over 20 specially-abled employees and staff at the Delhi airport, who will also be deployed at these desks for assistance,' the airline said in a release

IndiGo (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
IndiGo on Tuesday said it has set up a desk to facilitate check-in for passengers with special needs at Terminal 1 of the airport in the national capital.

"Currently, IndiGo has over 20 specially-abled employees and staff at the Delhi airport, who will also be deployed at these desks for assistance," the airline said in a release.

The desk will facilitate check-in for passengers with special needs, it added.
 

According to the release, the airline also offers pre-board courtesy and provisions for customers with sensory impairments, mobility assistance, spinal support equipment, and adverse medical conditions.

