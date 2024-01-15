Home / Companies / News / IndiGo cornered bigger share of India's skies in 2023, shows DGCA data

IndiGo cornered bigger share of India's skies in 2023, shows DGCA data

Overall, Indian airlines carried 153.2 million domestic passengers in 2023 compared to 123.2 million in 2022, recording an annual growth of 23.36 per cent

Deepak Patel New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, has further increased its domestic market share to 60.5 per cent in 2023 from 56.1 per cent in 2022, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.
 
SpiceJet, which has been dealing with multiple financial troubles, saw its domestic market share decline to 5.5 per cent in 2023 from 8.7 per cent in 2023, according to the data.  Akasa Air, which operated its first commercial flight in August 2022, observed a domestic market share of 4.1 per cent in 2023. Overall, Indian airlines carried 153.2 million domestic passengers in 2023 compared to 123.2 million in 2022, recording an annual growth of 23.36 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Also Read

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

Lower growth estimates likely to keep HDFC Life stock under pressure

CCI okays Manipal Health Enterprises stake sale to Abu Dhabi investment arm

KKR-backed Invit snaps up 12 road projects for Rs 9,005.70 crore

Growth in the discretionary segment key for Avenue Supermarts stock

SpiceJet receives approval from BSE for Rs 2,242 cr capital infusion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Akasa AirIndiGo AirlinesIndia Aviationairlines

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story