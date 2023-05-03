Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore, Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore, Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3

Mumbai
IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore, Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3.

These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, IndiGo said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced its plans to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

"These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha.

These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state, said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo.

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023

IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10% due to rupee depreciation, high fuel prices

Swede held for molesting crew member onboard Bangkok-Mumbai flight

Iron Pillar leads supply chain tech firm Pando's $30 mn Series B Funding

India-UK join hands to drive transport decarbonisation initiatives

Vantage emerges highest bidder for SKS Power Generation with Rs 1,800 cr

Thomas Cook India's arm, Kanoo Travel to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia

CIEL Group to raise Rs 150-Rs 200 cr in FY 2023-24, says official

Topics :IndiGoBhubaneswarSingaporeflights

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story