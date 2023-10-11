IndiGo to launch third Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily flight from October 19

Flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Hyderabad received a boost with the IndiGo introducing its third daily flight between the two cities from October 19.

In its official statement, the low-cost carrier IndiGo is augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19.

"The airline will operate a third daily flight with an ATR aircraft, to Hyderabad in the form of flight 6E7536," it said.

The flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 pm and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 pm.

"This is in addition to existing daily ATR flight 6E 7549 which arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 am and departed for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight - 6E 7103 which arrived at 10.15 pm and departed at 10.35 pm. This augmentation will be up to October 28, which marks the end of the current summer schedule," the statement said.

IndiGo currently deploys Airbus on all the major routes it operates to and from Mangaluru, preferring the 78-seater ATR aircraft on the Chennai and Hyderabad routes.

IndiGo currently also serves Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector.